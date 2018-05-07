KXIP vs RR Match Highlights : Lokesh Rahul steers Kings XI Punjab to 6-wkt win

Source : Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

KXIP vs RR Match Highlights : Lokesh Rahul scored a well-paced 84* to steer Kings XI Punjab to a 6-wicket win at Indore on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | KXIP vs RR IPL 2018 Scorecard

It was a modest target of 153 from 120 balls that was needed by Kings XI Punjab at a relatively smaller ground at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. However, the pressure was on KXIP after being put on the backfoot at 29 for 2 which included the exit of Chris Gayle.

Karun Nair with 31 from 23 balls put up a crucial 50-run stand with Lokesh Rahul to put his side back on track. Lokesh Rahul ensured that he remained right till the end, batting cautiously and eventually shifting gears to help his team reach the target comfortably with 14 balls to spare.

The stylish opener’s 84 came in 54 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes. Marcus Stoinis helped him along with 23* from 16 balls in an unbroken fifth wicket partnership of 68 in 35 balls.

Early on Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Zadran took 3 for 27 in four overs, Axar Patel took 1 for 21 in four overs while Andrew Tye took 2 for 24 in his four overs to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 152 for 9.

For Rajasthan Royals, opener Jos Buttler top scored with 51 from 39 balls with 7 fours. Mujeeb Zadran, who bagged the Man of the Match, ahead of Lokesh Rahul, took the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer at crucial stages of the Rajasthan Royals innings.

With what is their sixth win in nine matches, Kings XI Punjab have quietly moved up to the third position in the Points Table of IPL 2018 while Rajasthan Royals are stuck right at the bottom with their sixth defeat in nine games.

The KXIP vs RR Highlights 2018 along with Lokesh Rahul batting and Mujeeb Zadran bowling can be watched on HotStar.

The post KXIP vs RR Match Highlights : Lokesh Rahul steers Kings XI Punjab to 6-wkt win appeared first on CricketHerald.com.