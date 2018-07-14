Lancashire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Lancs vs Derby Score Updates

The Lancashire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Derbyshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Ben Slater, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Wayne Madsen, Calum MacLeod, Gary Wilson (Captain), Wahab Riaz, Anuj Dal, Daryn Smit (Wicket Keeper), Lockie Ferguson, Ravi Rampaul, Matt McKiernan, Hardus Viljoen, Safyaan Sharif

Lancashire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Liam Livingstone (Captain), Alex Davies, Arron Lilley, Keaton Jennings, Dane Vilas (Wicket Keeper), Jordan Clark, Steven Croft, James Faulkner, Stephen Parry, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Lester, Karl Brown, Joe Mennie, Graham Onions

