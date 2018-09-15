Lancashire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Lancs vs Worcs Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018 1st Semi Final

Match Date: Sep 15, 2018

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Lancs vs Worcs Score Updates

The Lancashire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Worcestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Joe Clarke, Moeen Ali (Captain), Brett DOliveira, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Luke Wood, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington, Andy Carter, George Rhodes, Olly Westbury, Thomas Charles Fell

Lancashire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Arron Lilley, Keaton Jennings, Dane Vilas, Jordan Clark, Steven Croft, James Faulkner, Toby Lester, Matthew Parkinson, Zahir Khan, Karl Brown, Graham Onions

