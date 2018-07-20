Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 20, 2018

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

The Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Yorkshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Jonathan Tattersall (Wicket Keeper), Jack Leaning, Tim Bresnan, Jordan Thompson, Azeem Rafiq, Steven Patterson (Captain), Jack Brooks, Ben Coad, Matthew Fisher, Josh Shaw

Lancashire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone (Captain), Arron Lilley, Keaton Jennings, Dane Vilas (Wicket Keeper), Jordan Clark, Steven Croft, James Faulkner, Toby Lester, Graham Onions, Matthew Parkinson, Karl Brown, Joe Mennie, Stephen Parry

