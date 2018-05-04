Lancs vs Som Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | May 04-07

Lancashire vs Somerset Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Lancashire vs Somerset Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 04-07, 2018

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Toss Report: Somerset won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Nick Cook and Benjamin Debenham

Match Result:

Lancashire vs Somerset Live Scores | Lancashire vs Somerset Live Scorecard

Check out the below Lancashire vs Somerset scorecard:

Somerset 1st Innings 240-3 (67.3)

Lancashire vs Somerset Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Lancashire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (Wicket Keeper), Liam Livingstone (Captain), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Jordan Clark, Joe Mennie, Tom Bailey, James Anderson, Matthew Parkinson, Haseeb Hameed, Graham Onions, Stephen Parry

Somerset Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Marcus Trescothick, Matt Renshaw, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Tom Abell (Captain), Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Groenewald, Jack Leach, Paul van Meekeren, Dominic Bess

