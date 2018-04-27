Lancs vs Sur Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 27-30

Lancashire vs Surrey Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Lancashire vs Surrey Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 27-30, 2018

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Lancashire vs Surrey Live Scores | Lancashire vs Surrey Live Scorecard

Check out the below Lancashire vs Surrey scorecard:

Lancashire vs Surrey Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Lancashire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Tom Bailey, Karl Brown, Stephen Parry, Matthew Parkinson, Dane Vilas, Alex Davies(w), Saqib Mahmood, Liam Livingstone(c), Jordan Clark, Arron Lilley, Steven Croft, Haseeb Hameed, Simon Kerrigan, Toby Lester, Rob Jones, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Danny Lamb, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Graham Onions, Liam Hurt, Joe Mennie

Surrey Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Rory Burns(c), Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Scott Borthwick, Sam Curran, Matt Dunn, Ben Foakes(w), Arun Harinath, Will Jacks, Conor McKerr, Stuart Meaker, Ryan Patel, Mathew Pillans, Ollie Pope, Freddie van den Bergh, Amar Virdi, Gus Atkinson, Rikki Clarke

