Lancs vs Worcs Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 | Aug 29- Sep 01

Match Date: Aug 29- Sep 01, 2018

Venue: Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Lancashire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Alex Davies (Wicket Keeper), Haseeb Hameed, Jordan Clark, Rob Jones, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (Captain), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tom Bailey, Toby Lester, Graham Onions, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Keshav Maharaj

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Daryl Mitchell, Thomas Charles Fell, Joe Clarke, Alex Milton, Brett DOliveira (Captain), Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Ben Twohig, George Scrimshaw

