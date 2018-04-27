Leic vs Derby Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 27-30

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Scores : Check out Leicestershire vs Derbyshire aka the Leic vs Derby – Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester.

The Leicestershire vs Derbyshire County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on Apr 27-30. We bring you here Leicestershire vs Derbyshire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Leic vs Derby English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Leicestershire vs Derbyshire English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Leicestershire vs Derbyshire live streaming, after the match Leicestershire vs Derbyshire highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Leicestershire vs Derbyshire live scores that is the Leicestershire vs Derbyshire live score and live cricket commentary of Leicestershire vs Derbyshire 2018 cricket match played at the Grace Road, Leicester on Apr 27-30, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Leicestershire vs Derbyshire highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Leic vs Derby English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Apr 27-30, 2018

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Scores | Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Leicestershire vs Derbyshire scorecard:

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Leicestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Michael Carberry(c), Varun Aaron, Colin Ackermann, Mark Cosgrove, Ned Eckersley, Neil Dexter, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill(w), Paul Horton, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine

Derbyshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Billy Godleman(c), Ben Slater, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Matthew Critchley, Gary Wilson(w), Tony Palladino, Hardus Viljoen, Ravi Rampaul, Duanne Olivier, Will Davis, Hamidullah Qadri

Thank you for visiting our website for the Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Leic vs Derby English County Championship 2018 Highlights.