Leic vs Dur Scorecard | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 18-21

Match Date: Sep 18-21, 2018

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Leicestershire vs Durham Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Leicestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Harry Dearden, Paul Horton (Captain), Colin Ackermann, Mark Cosgrove, Neil Dexter, Ateeq Javid, Ned Eckersley (Wicket Keeper), Ben Mike, Usman Arshad, David Sayer, Mohammad Abbas, Michael Carberry, Varun Aaron, Aadil Ali, Zak Chappell, Cameron Delport, Samuel Evans, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Richard Alan Jones, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Mark Pettini, Ben Raine, Rob Sayer, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor, Tom Wells

Durham Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Cameron Steel, Alex Lees, Will Smith, Graham Clark, Michael Richardson, Axar Patel, Paul Collingwood (Captain), Stuart Poynter (Wicket Keeper), Nathan Rimmington, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth, Aiden Markram, Jack Burnham, Ryan Pringle, Gavin Main, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ben Stokes, George Harding, Tom Latham, Barry McCarthy, Liam Trevaskis, Gareth Harte, Brydon Carse, James Weighell, Matt Dixon, Michael Jones, Ryan Davies, Josh Coughlin

