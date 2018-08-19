Leic vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 19-22

Leicestershire vs Kent Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Leicestershire vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Aug 19-22, 2018

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Leicestershire vs Kent Live Scores | Leicestershire vs Kent Live Scorecard

Check out the below Leicestershire vs Kent scorecard:

Leicestershire vs Kent Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Leicestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Paul Horton (Captain), Mohammad Abbas, Colin Ackermann, Zak Chappell, Mark Cosgrove, Harry Dearden, Neil Dexter, Ned Eckersley (Wicket Keeper), Gavin Griffiths, Ateeq Javid, Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Mitchell Claydon, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Sean Dickson, Heino Kuhn, Harry Podmore, Adam Riley, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Ivan Thomas, Oliver Robinson

