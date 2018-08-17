Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Leic vs Nor Live Scores: Check out Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire – Leic vs Nor Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire live score and live cricket commentary of Leic vs Nor cricket match played at Grace Road, Leicester on Aug 17, 2018. Leic vs Nor match starts at 23:00 IST which is 18:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Leic vs Nor Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Aug 17, 2018

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Leic vs Nor Score Updates

The Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Northamptonshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Charlie Thurston, Ben Duckett (Wicket Keeper), Joshua Cobb, Alex Wakely (Captain), Steven Crook, Seekkuge Prasanna, Luke Procter, Graeme White, Brett Hutton, Ben Sanderson, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Buck, Ben Curran, Rory Kleinveldt, Richard Levi, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Kyle Coetzer, Rob White

Leicestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Neil Dexter, Harry Swindells, Mark Cosgrove, Ben Raine, Colin Ackermann (Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Zak Chappell, Ateeq Javid, Ned Eckersley (Wicket Keeper), Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Mohammad Abbas, Cameron Delport, Lewis Hill, Paul Horton, Rob Sayer, Tom Wells

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Vitality Blast Scorecard.