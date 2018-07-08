Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Leic vs Notts Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 8, 2018

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Leic vs Notts Score Updates

The Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Nottinghamshire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Steven Mullaney, Riki Wessels, Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Samit Patel, Billy Root, Daniel Christian (Captain), Paul Coughlin, William Fraine, Luke Fletcher, Ish Sodhi, Harry Gurney, Jake Libby, Jake Ball, Chris Nash, Matthew Carter

Leicestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Neil Dexter, Cameron Delport, Mark Cosgrove, Colin Ackermann (Captain), Ben Raine, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Hill (Wicket Keeper), Tom Wells, Zak Chappell, Callum Parkinson, Mohammad Abbas, Gavin Griffiths, Paul Horton, Rob Sayer

