Lions vs Cape Cobras Scorecard | Sunfoil Series 2018 Live Score | Mar 22-25

Match Date: Mar 22-25, 2018

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Lions vs Cape Cobras Squads | Sunfoil Series 2018 Teams

Lions 2018 Squad

Craig Alexander, Stephen Cook (Captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks, Carmi le Roux, Wihan Lubbe, Mangaliso Mosehle (Wicket Keeper), Ayavuya Myoli, Aaron Phangiso, Nono Pongolo, Dwaine Pretorius, Omphile Ramela, Yaseen Valli, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie van der Dussen, Hardus Viljoen, Kagiso Rapulana, Dyllan Matthews, Sean Jamison, Nandre Burger

Cape Cobras 2018 Squad

Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Piedt (Captain), Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Wayne Parnell, Andrew Puttick, Aviwe Mgijima, Justin Ontong, Kyle Verreynne (Wicket Keeper), Pieter Malan, Qaasim Adams, Richard Levi, Simon Khomari, Stiaan van Zyl, Zubayr Hamza, Dane Paterson, George Linde, Lizaad Williams, Tshepo Moreki, Kyle Simmonds, Michael Cohen, Junaid Dawood

