LL vs SS Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Aug 2

Related Link: Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Fixtures

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Scorecard aka LL vs SS of Womens Cricket Super League 2018. This is the Match 14 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars live streaming and also for the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars live score and live cricket commentary of LL vs SS played at the Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough on Aug 2, 2018. The LL vs SS match starts at 20:30 IST which is 16:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars highlights and also the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Aug 2, 2018

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Scorecard | LL vs SS Scorecard

Check LL vs SS Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Loughborough Lightning Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachael Haynes, Elyse Villani, Georgia Elwiss (Captain), Jenny Gunn, Amy Ellen Jones, Sophie Devine, Kirstie Gordon, Sonia Odedra, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Georgia Adams, Linsey Smith, Tara Norris, Abigail Freeborn, Joanne Gardner

Surrey Stars Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Laura Marsh, Sarah Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (cCaptain), Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Grace Gibbs, Aylish Cranstone, Hannah Jones, Eva Gray, Mady Villiers, Gayatri Gole, Rhianna Southby

Thank you for visiting our website for the Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Live Scores of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the LL vs SS Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Highlights.