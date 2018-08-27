LL vs SS Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Aug 27

Related Link: Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Fixtures

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Scorecard aka LL vs SS of Womens Cricket Super League 2018. This is the Final of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars live streaming and also for the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars live score and live cricket commentary of LL vs SS played at the County Ground, Hove on Aug 27, 2018. The LL vs SS match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars highlights and also the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Aug 27, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Toss: Loughborough Lightning won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Neil Bainton, Suzanne Redfern

Match Result:

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Scorecard | LL vs SS Scorecard

Check LL vs SS Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Surrey Stars Innings 103-2 (12)

Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Loughborough Lightning Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachael Haynes, Sophie Devine, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Elyse Villani, Georgia Elwiss (Captain), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith, Sonia Odedra, Abigail Freeborn, Tara Norris, Joanne Gardner

Surrey Stars Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Natalie Sciver (Captain), Dane van Niekerk, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Marsh, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs, Hannah Jones, Gayatri Gole, Rhianna Southby

Thank you for visiting our website for the Loughborough Lightning vs Surrey Stars Live Scores of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the LL vs SS Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Highlights.