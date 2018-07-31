LL vs YD Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 31

Loughborough Lightning vs Yorkshire Diamonds Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 31, 2018

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Loughborough Lightning vs Yorkshire Diamonds Scorecard | LL vs YD Scorecard

Loughborough Lightning vs Yorkshire Diamonds Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Loughborough Lightning Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachael Haynes, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Georgia Adams, Elyse Villani, Jenny Gunn, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith, Joanne Gardner, Tara Norris, Abigail Freeborn, Sonia Odedra

Yorkshire Diamonds Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Lauren Winfield (Captain), Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Chamari Athapaththu, Alice Davidson Richards, Katherine Brunt, Delissa Kimmince, Thea Brookes, Beth Langston, Alice Monaghan, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Subrina Munroe, Bess Heath, Katie Thompson, Gwenan Davies

