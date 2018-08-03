LT vs WS Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Aug 3

Related Link: Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Fixtures

Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm Scorecard aka LT vs WS of Womens Cricket Super League 2018. This is the Match 15 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Western Storm vs Lancashire Thunder Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm live streaming and also for the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm live score and live cricket commentary of LT vs WS played at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Aug 3, 2018. The LT vs WS match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm highlights and also the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Aug 3, 2018

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm Scorecard | LT vs WS Scorecard

Check LT vs WS Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Lancashire Thunder Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Nicole Bolton, Evelyn Jones, Amy Satterthwaite, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Eleanor Threlkeld, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgie Boyce, Danielle Hazell, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Natalie Brown, Rachel Dickinson, Alice Dyson, Natasha Miles

Western Storm Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachel Priest (Wicket Keeper), Heather Knight (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Stafanie Taylor, Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Lauren Parfitt, Alice Macleod, Amara Carr, Rebecca Silk

Thank you for visiting our website for the Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm Live Scores of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the LT vs WS Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Highlights.