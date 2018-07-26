Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 26

Related Link: TNPL 2018 Fixtures

LKK vs CSG Live Scores : Check out Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies aka the LKK vs CSG – LKK vs CSG Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 16 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 26. We bring you here Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the LKK vs CSG TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies live streaming, after the match LKK vs CSG highlights and also for the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights.

LKK vs CSG Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for LKK vs CSG live scores that is the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 live score and live cricket commentary of LKK vs CSG 2018 cricket match played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Jul 26, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies highlights in addition to the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the LKK vs CSG TNPL 2018 Highlights and all the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights online.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 26, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Live Scores | LKK vs CSG Live Scorecard

Check out the below LKK vs CSG scorecard:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies 2018 Squad

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sunny Kumar Singh, Gopinath (Captain), Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), S Harish Kumar, Murugan Ashwin, Baskaran Rahul, R Alexander, B Arun, R Vishaal, M Siddharth, MK Sivakumar, A Aarif, Manav Parakh, Sai Sudharsan, Arun Kumar, Samruddh Bhat, Vijay Shankar

Lyca Kovai Kings 2018 Squad

Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Shahrukh Khan, Antony Dhas, Ravi Kumar Rohith (Wicket Keeper), Akkil Srinaath, Ashwin Venkataraman, S Manigandan, Prasanth Rajesh, S Ajith Ram, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, R Sathyanarayan, M Raja, Suresh Babu, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, R Mithun, Muhammed Khan, Sumant Jain, J Suresh Kumar

Thank you for visiting our website for the LKK vs CSG Live Scores of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the LKK vs CSG TNPL 2018 Highlights.