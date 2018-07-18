Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 18

Related Link: TNPL 2018 Fixtures

LKK vs DD Live Scores : Check out Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons aka the LKK vs DD – LKK vs DD Live Scorecard of the India Cements TNPL 2018. This India Cements TNPL 2018 Match 7 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 18. We bring you here Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the India Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the LKK vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons live streaming, after the match LKK vs DD highlights and also for the India Cements TNPL 2018 highlights.

LKK vs DD Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for LKK vs DD live scores that is the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons T20 live score and live cricket commentary of LKK vs DD 2018 cricket match played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Jul 18, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the India Cements TNPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons highlights in addition to the India Cements TNPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the LKK vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights and all the India Cements TNPL 2018 highlights online.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | India Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 18, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Live Scores | LKK vs DD Live Scorecard

Check out the below LKK vs DD scorecard:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Dindigul Dragons 2018 Squad

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (Wicket Keeper), R Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), NS Chaturved, Ramalingam Rohit, M Mohammed, Adithya Arun, Mohan Abhinav, Trilok Nag, M Silambarasan, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Jagannathan Kaushik, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Ra Aravind, N Ramakrishnan, Varun Totadri, M Sujendran

Lyca Kovai Kings 2018 Squad

Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Antony Dhas, Akkil Srinaath, Ravi Kumar Rohith (Wicket Keeper), Prasanth Rajesh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Suresh Babu, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, R Sathyanarayan, M Raja, S Ajith Ram, S Manigandan, R Mithun, Muhammed Khan, Sumant Jain, J Suresh Kumar

Thank you for visiting our website for the LKK vs DD Live Scores of the India Cements TNPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the LKK vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights.