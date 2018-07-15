Lyca Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 15

Match Date: Jul 15, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai Live Scores | LKK vs KK Live Scorecard

Check out the below LKK vs KK scorecard:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Karaikudi Kaalai Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Karaikudi Kaalai 2018 Squad

S Ganesh, Srikkanth Anirudha (Captain), Yo Mahesh, R Kavin (Wicket Keeper), L Suryaprakash, Velidi Lakshman, S Kishan Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Maan Bafna, Ashwath Mukumthan, S Swaminathan, T Ajith Kumar, M Shajahan, V Aditya, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, P Murgesh, Rajhamany Srinivasan

Lyca Kovai Kings 2018 Squad

T Natarajan, Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Shahrukh Khan, Akkil Srinaath, Ashwin Venkataraman, R Sathyanarayan, Ravi Kumar Rohith (Wicket Keeper), Antony Dhas, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, M Raja, S Ajith Ram, Suresh Babu, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Manigandan, R Mithun, Muhammed Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sumant Jain, J Suresh Kumar

