Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 16

MP vs CSG Live Scores : Check out Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies aka the MP vs CSG. This India Cements TNPL 2018 Match 6 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 16.

MP vs CSG Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 live score and live cricket commentary of MP vs CSG 2018 cricket match played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Jul 16, 2018.

Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies Scorecard | India Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 16, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies Live Scores | MP vs CSG Live Scorecard

Check out the below MP vs CSG scorecard:

Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies 2018 Squad

Gopinath (Captain), Arun Kumar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, S Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Baskaran Rahul, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, Sunny Kumar Singh, R Vishaal, M Siddharth, R Alexander, MK Sivakumar, S Harish Kumar, Samruddh Bhat, A Aarif, Manav Parakh, Sai Sudharsan, B Arun

Madurai Panthers 2018 Squad

Arun Karthik (Wicket Keeper), D Rohit (Captain), Thalaivan Sargunam, Shijit Chandran, SP Nathan, Abhishek Tanwar, Jagatheesan Kousik, SS Karnavar, Varun Chakravathi, Rahil Shah, Kiran Akash, Jaganath Sinivas, Nilesh Subramanian, Lokesh Raj, Vikram Jangid, R Karthikeyan, PS Sivaramakrishnan, MS Promoth, Tushar Raheja

