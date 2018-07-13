Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 13

Related Link: TNPL 2018 Fixtures

MP vs DD Live Scores : Check out Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons aka the MP vs DD – MP vs DD Live Scorecard of the India Cements TNPL 2018. This India Cements TNPL 2018 Match 2 will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 13. We bring you here Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the India Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the MP vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons live streaming, after the match MP vs DD highlights and also for the India Cements TNPL 2018 highlights.

MP vs DD Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for MP vs DD live scores that is the Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons T20 live score and live cricket commentary of MP vs DD 2018 cricket match played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Jul 13, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the India Cements TNPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons highlights in addition to the India Cements TNPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MP vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights and all the India Cements TNPL 2018 highlights online.

Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | India Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 13, 2018

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons Live Scores | MP vs DD Live Scorecard

Check out the below MP vs DD scorecard:

Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Dindigul Dragons 2018 Squad

N Jagadeesan (Wicket Keeper), Hari Nishanth, Ramalingam Rohit, Balchander Anirudh, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), R Vivek, NS Chaturved, M Mohammed, Adithya Arun, Mohan Abhinav, Trilok Nag, M Silambarasan, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Jagannathan Kaushik, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Ra Aravind, Aarpit Vasavada, N Ramakrishnan, Varun Totadri, M Sujendran

Madurai Panthers 2018 Squad

Abhishek Tanwar, Arun Karthik (Wicket Keeper), Rahil Shah, Thalaivan Sargunam, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Nilesh Subramanian, D Rohit (Captain), SP Nathan, Kiran Akash, Lokesh Raj, Vikram Jangid, R Karthikeyan, Shijit Chandran, PS Sivaramakrishnan, MS Promoth, Tushar Raheja, SS Karnavar, Varun Chakravathi

Thank you for visiting our website for the MP vs DD Live Scores of the India Cements TNPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the MP vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights.