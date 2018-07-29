Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Schedule | MCC T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures

Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures : Check out the Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 schedule as part of OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 played between Marylebone Cricket Club, Netherlands and Nepal.

Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Schedule

Follow links of the Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 scorecards, live scores and highlights in this post.

As per the MCC T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures, the tri-series will feature three T20s with each team to play the other once.

The Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 three matches will be played on July 29.

As per the Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Schedule, all the three matches will be played at Lord’s in London.

Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures

Jul 29: Marylebone Cricket Club vs Netherlands, 1st Match at Lord’s, London (Match Timings: 14:30 IST | 9:00 GMT | 10:00 local) – MCC vs Ned Scorecard

Jul 29: Marylebone Cricket Club vs Nepal, 2nd Match at Lord’s, London (Match Timings: 17:35 IST | 12:05 GMT | 13:05 local) – MCC vs Nep Scorecard

Jul 29: Nepal vs Netherlands, 3rd Match at Lord’s, London (Match Timings: 20:50 IST | 15:20 GMT | 16:20 local) – Nep vs Ned Scorecard

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for the Marylebone Cricket Club T20 Tri Series 2018 Fixtures