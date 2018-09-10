Mdx vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 10-13

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Middlesex vs Kent Live Scores : Check out Middlesex vs Kent aka the Mdx vs Kent – Middlesex vs Kent Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the Lord’s, London.

The Middlesex vs Kent County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 IST, which is 10:30 local time on Sep 10-13. We bring you here Middlesex vs Kent live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Mdx vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Middlesex vs Kent English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Middlesex vs Kent live streaming, after the match Middlesex vs Kent highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Middlesex vs Kent Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Middlesex vs Kent live scores that is the Middlesex vs Kent live score and live cricket commentary of Middlesex vs Kent 2018 cricket match played at the Lord’s, London on Sep 10-13, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Middlesex vs Kent highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Mdx vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Middlesex vs Kent Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Sep 10-13, 2018

Venue: Lord’s, London

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Middlesex vs Kent Live Scores | Middlesex vs Kent Live Scorecard

Check out the below Middlesex vs Kent scorecard:

Middlesex vs Kent Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Middlesex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Sean Eskinazi (Wicket Keeper), Dawid Malan (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Max Holden, Paul Stirling, James Harris, Ethan Bamber, James Fuller, Tim Murtagh, Ashton Agar, Tom Barber, Nick Compton, Steven Finn

Kent Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Zak Crawley, Sean Dickson, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Darren Stevens, Harry Podmore, Grant Stewart, Matt Henry, Ivan Thomas, Will Gidman, Adam Rouse, Calum Haggett, Alex Blake

Thank you for visiting our website for the Middlesex vs Kent Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Mdx vs Kent English County Championship 2018 Highlights.