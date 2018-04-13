Mdx vs Nor Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Apr 13-16

Match Date: Apr 13-16, 2018

Venue: Lord’s, London

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Middlesex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Ethan Bamber, Tom Barber, Nick Compton, Steven Finn, Sam Robson (Captain), James Franklin, Stephen Sean Eskinazi, James Fuller, John Simpson (Wicket Keeper), Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Dawid Malan, Tim Murtagh, Eoin Morgan, Ollie Rayner, Toby Roland-Jones, Nathan Sowter, Paul Stirling, Robbie White

Northamptonshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Doug Bracewell, Joshua Cobb, Steven Crook, Ben Duckett, Alex Wakely (Captain), Adam Rossington (Wicket Keeper), Richard Gleeson, Brett Hutton, Rob Keogh, Rory Kleinveldt, Richard Levi, Rob Newton, Luke Procter, Ben Sanderson, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Saif Zaib

