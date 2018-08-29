Mdx vs Sus Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 29-Sep 01

Middlesex vs Sussex Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Middlesex vs Sussex Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Aug 29-Sep 01, 2018

Venue: Lord’s, London

Middlesex vs Sussex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Middlesex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Dawid Malan (Captain), Ethan Bamber, Stephen Sean Eskinazi, Steven Finn, James Fuller, James Harris, Nick Gubbins, Robbie White (Wicket Keeper), Max Holden, Eoin Morgan, Ollie Rayner, Sam Robson

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Jofra Archer, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Harry Finch, Tom Haines, Chris Jordan, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Philip Salt, Luke Wells, David Wiese, Luke Wright

