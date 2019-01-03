Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 3

Related Links: Womens Big Bash League 2018 Schedule

Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W aka the MLRW vs HBHW – Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 41 will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

The Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Match 41 is scheduled to begin at 9:20 IST on Jan 3 which is 14:50 local time. We bring you here Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Big Bash League 2018/19 live Scores. You can as well follow the MLRW vs HBHW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Womens Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live streaming, after the match Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W highlights and also for the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights.

Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores | Women’s Big Bash League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live scores that is the Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live score and live cricket commentary of Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W 2018 cricket match played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Jan 3, 2019.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W highlights in addition to the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MLRW vs HBHW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.

Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Scorecard | WBBL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 3, 2019

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores | Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scorecard

Check out the below Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W scorecard:

Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Melbourne Renegades Women 2018 Squad

Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Jessica Duffin, Claire Koski, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Courtney Webb, Emma Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Lea Tahuhu, Tayla Vlaeminck, Anna Lanning, Erica Kershaw, Jess Cameron

Hobart Hurricanes Women 2018 Squad

Stefanie Daffara, Smriti Mandhana, Mikayla Hinkley, Heather Knight, Corinne Hall, Georgia Redmayne (Wicket Keeper), Sasha Moloney (Captain), Veronica Pyke, Meg Phillips, Brooke Hepburn, Alex Hartley, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O Donnell, Katelyn Fryett, Erin Fazackerley

Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Renegades W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores of the Womens Big Bash League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the MLRW vs HBHW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights.