Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 13

Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W aka the MLRW vs SYSW – Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 55 will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

The Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W Match 55 is scheduled to begin at 9:20 IST on Jan 13 which is 14:50 local time. We bring you here Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Big Bash League 2018/19 live Scores. You can as well follow the MLRW vs SYSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights after the match.

Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W live streaming, Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W highlights and Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights are available.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W live scores and live cricket commentary.

Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming and highlights are available online.

Match Date: Jan 13,2019

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Check out the below Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W scorecard:

Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Melbourne Renegades Women 2018 Squad

Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Emma Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Maitlan Brown, Claire Koski, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Lea Tahuhu, Zoe Cooke, Erica Kershaw, Anna Lanning

Sydney Sixers Women 2018 Squad

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ellyse Perry (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sara McGlashan, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Jodie Hicks, Tahlia Wilson

Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Renegades W vs Sydney Sixers W Live Scores of the Womens Big Bash League 2018.