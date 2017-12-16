Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Dec 16, 2017
Venue: Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide
Toss: Melbourne Renegades Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: C Thomas, L Uthenwoldt
Match Result: Adelaide Strikers Women won by 1 run
Player of the Match: TM McGrath
Check out the below Melbourne Renegades Wmn vs Adelaide Strikers Wmn scorecard:
|Adelaide Strikers Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SW Bates (C)
|c Duffin b Brown
|24
|18
|3
|1
|TT Beaumont
|c Duffin b Jayangani
|45
|44
|5
|1
|TM McGrath
|b Jensen
|9
|11
|1
|–
|SFM Devine
|c Brown b Tahuhu
|15
|12
|2
|–
|BE Patterson
|run out (Jensen,Satterthwaite)
|14
|15
|1
|–
|A Wellington
|c Duffin b Strano
|8
|10
|–
|–
|M Schutt
|not out
|20
|10
|1
|1
|TJ McPharlin (WK)
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|AE Price
|did not bat
|TMS Saville
|did not bat
|SM Betts
|did not bat
|Extras
|3 (1 b, 1 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|139/6 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Bates, 4.5 ov), 2-65 (McGrath, 10.1 ov), 3-95 (Beaumont, 13.6 ov), 4-95 (Devine, 14.1 ov), 5-115 (Wellington, 17.5 ov), 6-128 (Patterson, 19.1 ov)
|Melbourne Renegades Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Tahuhu
|4
|0
|32
|1
|1
|1
|Strano
|4
|0
|22
|1
|–
|–
|Brown
|3
|0
|19
|1
|–
|–
|Satterthwaite
|3
|0
|23
|0
|–
|–
|Jensen
|2
|0
|17
|1
|–
|–
|Jayangani
|4
|0
|25
|1
|–
|–
|Melbourne Renegades Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SG Molineux
|c Bates b McGrath
|3
|5
|–
|–
|AC Jayangani
|c Saville b Devine
|7
|10
|1
|–
|JE Duffin
|c Saville b McGrath
|8
|9
|2
|–
|AE Satterthwaite (C)
|c Bates b Devine
|56
|40
|7
|–
|KL Britt
|c Devine b Wellington
|9
|10
|1
|–
|EJ Inglis (WK)
|c Bates b Wellington
|18
|21
|1
|–
|CJ Koski
|run out (McPharlin)
|16
|10
|–
|2
|HNK Jensen
|not out
|10
|10
|–
|–
|LM Tahuhu
|c and b Bates
|4
|5
|–
|–
|MR Strano
|did not bat
|MJ Brown
|did not bat
|Extras
|7 (1 b, 3 lb, 3 w)
|Total
|138/8 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Molineux, 1.3 ov), 2-18 (Duffin, 3.5 ov), 3-18 (Jayangani, 4.1 ov), 4-38 (Britt, 7.4 ov), 5-90 (Inglis, 14.3 ov), 6-122 (Satterthwaite, 17.1 ov), 7-127 (Koski, 18.1 ov), 8-138 (Tahuhu, 20 ov)
|Adelaide Strikers Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Schutt
|4
|0
|14
|0
|–
|–
|McGrath
|4
|0
|27
|2
|–
|–
|Devine
|4
|0
|28
|2
|2
|–
|Wellington
|4
|0
|33
|2
|1
|–
|Bates
|4
|0
|32
|1
|–
|–
Megan Schutt, Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Sarah Elliott, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Shelley Nitschke, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Samantha Betts, Alex Price, Katelyn Pope, Rhiannon Dick, Tabatha Saville, Brittany Perry, Annie O’Neil, Ellie Falconer
Chamari Athapaththu, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Emma Inglis, Kris Britt, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Jessica Duffin, Tayla Vlaeminck, Rhiann O’Donnell, Jenny Taffs
