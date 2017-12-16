Melbourne Renegades Wmn vs Adelaide Strikers Wmn Scorecard | WBBL 2017 Live Score | Dec 16

Match Date: Dec 16, 2017

Venue: Gliderol Stadium, Glenelg, Adelaide

Toss: Melbourne Renegades Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: C Thomas, L Uthenwoldt

Match Result: Adelaide Strikers Women won by 1 run

Player of the Match: TM McGrath

Adelaide Strikers Women innings Runs Balls 4s 6s SW Bates (C) c Duffin b Brown 24 18 3 1 TT Beaumont c Duffin b Jayangani 45 44 5 1 TM McGrath b Jensen 9 11 1 – SFM Devine c Brown b Tahuhu 15 12 2 – BE Patterson run out (Jensen,Satterthwaite) 14 15 1 – A Wellington c Duffin b Strano 8 10 – – M Schutt not out 20 10 1 1 TJ McPharlin (WK) not out 1 1 – – AE Price did not bat TMS Saville did not bat SM Betts did not bat Extras 3 (1 b, 1 nb, 1 w) Total 139/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Bates, 4.5 ov), 2-65 (McGrath, 10.1 ov), 3-95 (Beaumont, 13.6 ov), 4-95 (Devine, 14.1 ov), 5-115 (Wellington, 17.5 ov), 6-128 (Patterson, 19.1 ov)

Melbourne Renegades Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Tahuhu 4 0 32 1 1 1 Strano 4 0 22 1 – – Brown 3 0 19 1 – – Satterthwaite 3 0 23 0 – – Jensen 2 0 17 1 – – Jayangani 4 0 25 1 – –

Melbourne Renegades Women innings Runs Balls 4s 6s SG Molineux c Bates b McGrath 3 5 – – AC Jayangani c Saville b Devine 7 10 1 – JE Duffin c Saville b McGrath 8 9 2 – AE Satterthwaite (C) c Bates b Devine 56 40 7 – KL Britt c Devine b Wellington 9 10 1 – EJ Inglis (WK) c Bates b Wellington 18 21 1 – CJ Koski run out (McPharlin) 16 10 – 2 HNK Jensen not out 10 10 – – LM Tahuhu c and b Bates 4 5 – – MR Strano did not bat MJ Brown did not bat Extras 7 (1 b, 3 lb, 3 w) Total 138/8 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Molineux, 1.3 ov), 2-18 (Duffin, 3.5 ov), 3-18 (Jayangani, 4.1 ov), 4-38 (Britt, 7.4 ov), 5-90 (Inglis, 14.3 ov), 6-122 (Satterthwaite, 17.1 ov), 7-127 (Koski, 18.1 ov), 8-138 (Tahuhu, 20 ov)

Adelaide Strikers Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Schutt 4 0 14 0 – – McGrath 4 0 27 2 – – Devine 4 0 28 2 2 – Wellington 4 0 33 2 1 – Bates 4 0 32 1 – –

Melbourne Renegades Wmn vs Adelaide Strikers Wmn Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2017 Teams

Adelaide Strikers Wmn 2017 Squad

Megan Schutt, Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Sarah Elliott, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Shelley Nitschke, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Samantha Betts, Alex Price, Katelyn Pope, Rhiannon Dick, Tabatha Saville, Brittany Perry, Annie O’Neil, Ellie Falconer

Melbourne Renegades Wmn 2017 Squad

Chamari Athapaththu, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Emma Inglis, Kris Britt, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Jessica Duffin, Tayla Vlaeminck, Rhiann O’Donnell, Jenny Taffs

