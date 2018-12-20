Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Links: Womens Big Bash League 2018 Schedule
Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W aka the MLSW vs ADSW – Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 23 will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide in South Australia.
The Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W Match 23 is scheduled to begin at 11:00 IST on Dec 21 which is 16:00 local time. We bring you here Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Big Bash League 2018/19 live Scores. You can as well follow the MLSW vs ADSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights after the match.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W Womens Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W live streaming, after the match Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W highlights and also for the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights.
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W live scores that is the Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W live score and live cricket commentary of Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W 2018 cricket match played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia on Dec 21, 2018.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W highlights in addition to the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MLSW vs ADSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.
Match Date: Dec 21, 2018
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Player of the Match:
Check out the below Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W scorecard:
Lizelle Lee (Wicket Keeper), Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Kristen Beams (Captain), Holly Ferling, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Chloe Rafferty, Makinley Blows
Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (Wicket Keeper), Tabatha Saville, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Danielle Hazell, Alex Price, Katelyn Pope, Samantha Betts
Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Stars W vs Adelaide Strikers W Live Scores of the Womens Big Bash League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the MLSW vs ADSW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights.