Match Date: Jan 1,2019
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Toss: Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: G Azzopardi, DJ Brigham
Match Result: Melbourne Renegades Women won by 48 runs
Player of the Match: SG Molineux
|Melbourne Renegades Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|SG Molineux
|not out
|78
|54
|12
|–
|144.44
|DN Wyatt
|c King b Hancock
|32
|31
|3
|1
|103.23
|JE Duffin
|c Faltum b Ferling
|15
|19
|2
|–
|78.95
|CJ Koski
|c Mack b Ferling
|5
|6
|–
|–
|83.33
|*AE Satterthwaite
|c Sutherland b King
|8
|7
|1
|–
|114.29
|CA Webb
|run out (Elwiss)
|6
|3
|1
|–
|200.00
|+EJ Inglis
|did not bat
|MJ Brown
|did not bat
|MR Strano
|did not bat
|GL Wareham
|did not bat
|LM Tahuhu
|did not bat
|Extras
|(5 w)
|5
|Total
|(5 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|149
|Fall of wickets:
|1-67 (Wyatt, 8.6 ov), 2-95 (Duffin, 13.2 ov), 3-103 (Koski, 15.1 ov), 4-140 (Satterthwaite, 18.6 ov), 5-149 (Webb, 20 ov)
|Melbourne Stars Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Sutherland
|2
|0
|15
|0
|1
|–
|–
|7.50
|Ferling
|4
|0
|30
|2
|3
|–
|12.00
|7.50
|Osborne
|4
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.75
|King
|4
|0
|23
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|5.75
|Elwiss
|4
|0
|29
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.25
|Hancock
|2
|0
|21
|1
|–
|–
|12.00
|10.50
|Melbourne Stars Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|L Lee
|run out (Satterthwaite)
|5
|5
|–
|–
|100.00
|AR Reakes
|c Duffin b Strano
|17
|14
|1
|1
|121.43
|M du Preez
|c Inglis b Tahuhu
|9
|11
|1
|–
|81.82
|*EA Osborne
|c Inglis b Strano
|9
|19
|–
|–
|47.37
|KM Mack
|c and b Wareham
|7
|8
|1
|–
|87.50
|GA Elwiss
|c Tahuhu b Wareham
|22
|25
|2
|–
|88.00
|AJ Sutherland
|c Koski b Strano
|14
|17
|1
|–
|82.35
|AM King
|not out
|9
|13
|–
|–
|69.23
|NM Hancock
|not out
|4
|8
|–
|–
|50.00
|+NM Faltum
|did not bat
|HL Ferling
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 lb, 4 w)
|5
|Total
|(7 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|101
|Fall of wickets:
|1-12 (Lee, 1.4 ov), 2-27 (Reakes, 3.6 ov), 3-31 (du Preez, 4.6 ov), 4-44 (Mack, 7.6 ov), 5-53 (Osborne, 11.1 ov), 6-83 (Sutherland, 15.3 ov), 7-91 (Elwiss, 17.2 ov)
|Melbourne Renegades Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Tahuhu
|4
|0
|22
|1
|3
|–
|24.00
|5.50
|Strano
|4
|0
|25
|3
|–
|–
|8.00
|6.25
|Molineux
|4
|0
|20
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.00
|Wareham
|4
|0
|19
|2
|1
|–
|12.00
|4.75
|Satterthwaite
|3
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.00
|Brown
|1
|0
|2
|0
|–
|–
|–
|2.00
Erin Osborne (Captain), Holly Ferling, Georgia Elwiss, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Angela Reakes, Alana King, Katie Mack, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum (Wicket Keeper), Nicola Hancock, Chloe Rafferty, Elly Donald
Danielle Wyatt, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Emma Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Tayla Vlaeminck, Erica Kershaw
