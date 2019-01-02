Melbourne Stars W vs Melbourne Renegades W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 1

Melbourne Stars W vs Melbourne Renegades W Live Scores | Women's Big Bash League 2018

Melbourne Stars W vs Melbourne Renegades W Scorecard | WBBL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 1,2019

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Toss: Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: G Azzopardi, DJ Brigham

Match Result: Melbourne Renegades Women won by 48 runs

Player of the Match: SG Molineux

Melbourne Renegades Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate SG Molineux not out 78 54 12 – 144.44 DN Wyatt c King b Hancock 32 31 3 1 103.23 JE Duffin c Faltum b Ferling 15 19 2 – 78.95 CJ Koski c Mack b Ferling 5 6 – – 83.33 *AE Satterthwaite c Sutherland b King 8 7 1 – 114.29 CA Webb run out (Elwiss) 6 3 1 – 200.00 +EJ Inglis did not bat MJ Brown did not bat MR Strano did not bat GL Wareham did not bat LM Tahuhu did not bat Extras (5 w) 5 Total (5 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Wyatt, 8.6 ov), 2-95 (Duffin, 13.2 ov), 3-103 (Koski, 15.1 ov), 4-140 (Satterthwaite, 18.6 ov), 5-149 (Webb, 20 ov)

Melbourne Stars Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Sutherland 2 0 15 0 1 – – 7.50 Ferling 4 0 30 2 3 – 12.00 7.50 Osborne 4 0 31 0 – – – 7.75 King 4 0 23 1 – – 24.00 5.75 Elwiss 4 0 29 0 – – – 7.25 Hancock 2 0 21 1 – – 12.00 10.50

Melbourne Stars Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate L Lee run out (Satterthwaite) 5 5 – – 100.00 AR Reakes c Duffin b Strano 17 14 1 1 121.43 M du Preez c Inglis b Tahuhu 9 11 1 – 81.82 *EA Osborne c Inglis b Strano 9 19 – – 47.37 KM Mack c and b Wareham 7 8 1 – 87.50 GA Elwiss c Tahuhu b Wareham 22 25 2 – 88.00 AJ Sutherland c Koski b Strano 14 17 1 – 82.35 AM King not out 9 13 – – 69.23 NM Hancock not out 4 8 – – 50.00 +NM Faltum did not bat HL Ferling did not bat Extras (1 lb, 4 w) 5 Total (7 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 101 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Lee, 1.4 ov), 2-27 (Reakes, 3.6 ov), 3-31 (du Preez, 4.6 ov), 4-44 (Mack, 7.6 ov), 5-53 (Osborne, 11.1 ov), 6-83 (Sutherland, 15.3 ov), 7-91 (Elwiss, 17.2 ov)

Melbourne Renegades Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Tahuhu 4 0 22 1 3 – 24.00 5.50 Strano 4 0 25 3 – – 8.00 6.25 Molineux 4 0 20 0 – – – 5.00 Wareham 4 0 19 2 1 – 12.00 4.75 Satterthwaite 3 0 12 0 – – – 4.00 Brown 1 0 2 0 – – – 2.00

Melbourne Stars W vs Melbourne Renegades W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Melbourne Stars Women 2018 Squad

Erin Osborne (Captain), Holly Ferling, Georgia Elwiss, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Angela Reakes, Alana King, Katie Mack, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum (Wicket Keeper), Nicola Hancock, Chloe Rafferty, Elly Donald

Melbourne Renegades Women 2018 Squad

Danielle Wyatt, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Emma Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Tayla Vlaeminck, Erica Kershaw

