MI vs DD Live Score | IPL 2018 | Apr 14

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils – MI vs DD match of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT).

MI vs DD Live Scoreboard | MI vs DD Highlights

MI vs DD Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 14, 2018

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

MI vs DD Live Scores | MI vs DD Live Scorecard

MI vs DD Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett

