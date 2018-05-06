MI vs KKR Live Score | MI vs KKR Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 6

Match Date: May 6, 2018

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

MI vs KKR Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne

Kolkata Knight Riders Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran

