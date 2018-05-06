MI vs KKR Match Highlights : Hardik Pandya helps Mumbai Indians to 13-run win

MI vs KKR Match Highlights : An all-round performance from Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai Indians to hold on to a 13-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya, first scored an unbeaten 35 from 20 balls and followed it with 2 for 19 in four overs to script a much-needed victory for Mumbai Indians.

Batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai Indians posted 181 for 4 which was less than what they were set for after a solid opening stand of 91 in 9.2 overs. Evin Lewis contributed 43 from 28 balls out of that while Suryakumar Yadav scored 59 from 39 balls.

Mumbai Indians lost the momentum in the middle overs to score less than what they had scored in the first ten overs. Sunil Narine took 2 for 35 in four overs while Andre Russell took the important wickets of Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav. Newcomer Prasidh Krishna, a young fast bowler from Karnataka was impressive with his yorkers although he went for 39 in four overs.

Mumbai Indians had a great start with the ball as well reducing KKR to 28 for 2 in 3.1 overs. Hardik Pandya struck with his very first ball, a slower one to get rid of Shubman Gill, who was promoted to open the innings with Chris Lynn.

Robin Uthappa, who was dropped at mid off by Mayank Markhande made Mumbai Indians pay with his first fifty of the season, scoring 54 from 35 balls. Alongside Nitish Rana (31 from 27 balls), Robin Uthappa kept KKR on track to chase the target.

However, after the dismissals of Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana, in the space of six balls, KKR struggled to find the big shots coming, and eventually needed 23 runs from the final over. Krunal Pandya, who took an outstanding catch at deep squareleg to remove dangerman Andre Russell, bowled a tight last over to deny KKR victory even as their captain Dinesh Karthik remained helpless with an unbeaten 36 from 26 balls.

Mumbai Indians collected what was their fourth win in 10 matches to move up to the fifth position in the Points Table of IPL 2018 while KKR are in the fourth position with a mixed bag of five wins and five defeats in 10 games.

