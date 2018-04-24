MI vs SRH Live Score | MI vs SRH Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 24

Check out Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – MI vs SRH Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai . The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 24, 2018

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

MI vs SRH Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul, Ricky Bhui, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

