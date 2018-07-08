Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures
Mdx vs Gloucs Live Scores: Check out Middlesex vs Gloucestershire – Mdx vs Gloucs Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Middlesex vs Gloucestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Middlesex vs Gloucestershire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.
Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Middlesex vs Gloucestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Mdx vs Gloucs cricket match played at Uxbridge Cricket Club Ground, Uxbridge on Jul 8, 2018. Mdx vs Gloucs match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Middlesex vs Gloucestershire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.
Match Date: Jul 8, 2018
Venue: Uxbridge Cricket Club Ground, Uxbridge
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
The Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.
Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger (Captain), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Thisara Perera, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Thomas Smith, David Payne, Liam Norwell, George Hankins, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Chris Liddle
Paul Stirling, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Steve Eskinazi (Captain), John Simpson (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Hilton Cartwright, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Ravi Patel, James Harris, Dawid Malan, George Scott, Tom Barber
Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard.