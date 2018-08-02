Middlesex vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Middlesex vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Mdx vs Sus Live Scores: Check out Middlesex vs Sussex – Mdx vs Sus Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Middlesex vs Sussex live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Middlesex vs Sussex Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Middlesex vs Sussex live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Middlesex vs Sussex live score and live cricket commentary of Mdx vs Sus cricket match played at Lord’s, London on Aug 2, 2018. Mdx vs Sus match starts at 22:45 IST which is 18:15 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Middlesex vs Sussex highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Mdx vs Sus Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Aug 2, 2018

Venue: Lord’s, London

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Middlesex vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard | Mdx vs Sus Score Updates

The Middlesex vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Middlesex vs Sussex Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Sussex Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Philip Salt, Luke Wright (Captain), Laurie Evans, Tom Bruce, Michael Burgess (Wicket Keeper), David Wiese, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, George Garton, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson

Middlesex Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Max Holden, Paul Stirling, Nick Gubbins, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Steve Eskinazi, John Simpson (Wicket Keeper), Ashton Agar, James Fuller, Ravi Patel, James Harris, Tom Barber, Dwayne Bravo, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Helm, George Scott, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Middlesex vs Sussex Vitality Blast Scorecard.