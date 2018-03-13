Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Scores | PSL 2018 Live Score | Mar 13

Related Links: PSL 2018 Schedule | PSL 2018 Points Table | PSL 2018 Leading Run Scorers List | PSL 2018 Leading Wicket Takers List

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Scores : Check out Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United aka the MS vs ISU – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Scorecard of the HBL PSL T20 2018. This HBL PSL T20 2018 Match 25 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST on Mar 13, which is 20:00 local time. We bring you here Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the HBL PSL T20 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the MS vs ISU Match 25 of HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United HBL PSL T20 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live streaming, after the match Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United highlights and also for the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Scores | HBL Pakistan Super League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live scores that is the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United 2018 cricket match played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah on Mar 13, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the HBL PSL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United highlights in addition to the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MS vs ISU HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights and all the HBL PSL T20 2018 highlights online.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Scorecard | HBL PSL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 13, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Scores | Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Scorecard

Check out the below Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United scorecard :

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Squads | HBL PSL T20 2018 Teams

Multan Sultans 2018 Squad

Kumar Sangakkara (Wicket Keeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Saif Badar, Hardus Viljoen, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Darren Bravo, Abdullah Shafique, Kashif Bhatti, Nicholas Pooran, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Abbas, Umar Gul, Umar Siddiq, Ross Whiteley

Islamabad United 2018 Squad

Jean-Paul Duminy, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq (Captain), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samit Patel, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Sami, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Samuel Badree, Rumman Raees, Chadwick Walton, Amad Butt, Mohammad Hasan, Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan

Thank you for visiting our website for the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Scores of the HBL PSL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the MS vs ISU HBL PSL T20 2018 Highlights.