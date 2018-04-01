Mumbai Indians Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List
Related Link: Vivo IPL 2018 Fixtures
Check out Mumbai Indians Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.
Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads
- Rohit Sharma (Captain)
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Hardik Pandya
- Kieron Pollard
- Mustafizur Rahman
- Pat Cummins
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Krunal Pandya
- Ishan Kishan
- Rahul Chahar
- Evin Lewis
- Saurabh Tiwary
- Ben Cutting
- Pradeep Sangwan
- Jean-Paul Duminy
- Tajinder Singh
- Sharad Lumba
- Siddhesh Lad
- Aditya Tare
- Mayank Markande
- Akila Dananjaya
- Anukul Roy
- Mohsin Khan
- MD Nidheesh
- Mitchell McClenaghan
Thanks for checking out our post on Mumbai Indians Squad 2018. For more Vivo IPL 2018 Squads, keep browsing our site and catch up with all the Vivo IPL 11 live scores at OyeCricket.com.
Posted by oyecricket
on April 1, 2018. Filed under India
, Vivo IPL 2018
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry