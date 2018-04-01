Mumbai Indians Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List

Related Link: Vivo IPL 2018 Fixtures

Check out Mumbai Indians Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Mumbai Indians Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Jasprit Bumrah

Hardik Pandya

Kieron Pollard

Mustafizur Rahman

Pat Cummins

Suryakumar Yadav

Krunal Pandya

Ishan Kishan

Rahul Chahar

Evin Lewis

Saurabh Tiwary

Ben Cutting

Pradeep Sangwan

Jean-Paul Duminy

Tajinder Singh

Sharad Lumba

Siddhesh Lad

Aditya Tare

Mayank Markande

Akila Dananjaya

Anukul Roy

Mohsin Khan

MD Nidheesh

Mitchell McClenaghan

Thanks for checking out our post on Mumbai Indians Squad 2018. For more Vivo IPL 2018 Squads, keep browsing our site and catch up with all the Vivo IPL 11 live scores at OyeCricket.com.