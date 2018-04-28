Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at Pune in IPL 2018 match 27

MI vs CSK IPL 2018 Match 27 Preview : Mumbai Indians are in a must-win situation against the Chennai Super Kings whom they meet tonight in the Vivo IPL 2018 match 27 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

While Chennai Super Kings are leading the IPL 2018 points table, Mumbai Indians are right at the bottom with just a win from six games. There is immense pressure on Mumbai Indians to keep winning match after match having messed up so far.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | MI vs CSK Live Scorecard

In their last match, the Mumbai Indians were bowled out for a paltry total of 87 at the Wankhede Stadium, chasing a small target of 119. Two more defeats from now in the remaining eight matches will rule out the chances of Mumbai Indians from making it to the IPL 2018 play-offs.

The defending champions’ only victory in Vivo IPL 2018 till date has been against Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai with a huge margin of 46 runs having a posted a total of 213 for 6. Their defeats have been quite close which could have gone either side.

Mumbai Indians will be hoping that the likes of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah pull up their socks and play to their potential. So far the trio hasn’t done justice to their talent and as a result have let them team down.

Chennai Super Kings are looking good with even skipper MS Dhoni getting amongst the runs and most importantly striking the ball big. The biggest plus for them is Ambati Rayudu playing perhaps the best cricket of his life. So far, the yellow brigade had won five matches in their six games having won the IPL 2018 opening match against Mumbai Indians narrowly by one wicket at the Wankhede Stadium.