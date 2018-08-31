Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 31

Match Date: Aug 31, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Mysuru Warriors 2018 Squad

Arjun Hoysala, Raju Bhatkal, Amit Verma, Shoaib Manager, Bhareth NP, S P Manjunath, Jagadeesha Suchith (Captain), Kushaal Wadhwani, Srinivas Sharath (Wicket Keeper), Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Prateek Jain, Kishan S Bedare, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vinay Sagar, KH Manoj, Luvnith Sisodia

Belagavi Panthers 2018 Squad

Dikshanshu Negi, Stallin Hoover, Rakshith S (Wicket Keeper), Stuart Binny (Captain), Avinash D, M Nidhish, HS Sharath, Akshay Ballal, Prashanth S, Shubang Hegde, Mohammed Niyaz Nisar, Aman Khan, Darshan Machaiah, Sadiq Kirmani, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Shreyas BM

