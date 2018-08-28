Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Scorecard | KPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 28

Related Link: KPL 2018 Fixtures

Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Live Scores : Check out Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions aka the MW vs SL – Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Live Scorecard of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018. This Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Match 15 will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions T20 match is scheduled to begin at 18:30 IST on Aug 28. We bring you here Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the MW vs SL KPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions KPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions live streaming, after the match Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions highlights and also for the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights.

Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Live Scores | Karnataka Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions live scores that is the Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions 2018 cricket match played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Aug 28, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions highlights in addition to the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MW vs SL KPL 2018 Highlights and all the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 highlights online.

Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Scorecard | Karbonn Smart KPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 28, 2018

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Live Scores | Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Live Scorecard

Check out the below Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions scorecard:

Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Squads | KPL 2018 Teams

Mysuru Warriors 2018 Squad

Arjun Hoysala, Raju Bhatkal, Amit Verma, Shoaib Manager, Jagadeesha Suchith (Captain), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Bhareth NP, Srinivas Sharath (Wicket Keeper), S P Manjunath, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Prateek Jain, Vinay Sagar, Kushaal Wadhwani, KH Manoj, Luvnith Sisodia

Shivamogga Lions 2018 Squad

Liyan Khan, Nihal Ullal (Wicket Keeper), Rohit K, Nishant Shekhawat, Rongsen Jonathan, Aniruddha Joshi (Captain), Prithvi Shekawat, Aditya Somanna, Kishore Kamat, Abilash Shetty, K Hoysala, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sharath BR, Bharath Dhuri, Syed Khaja Moinuddin, Srinivas Sharath, S S Shettennavar, Adhoksh Hegde

Thank you for visiting our website for the Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions Live Scores of the Karbonn Smart KPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the MW vs SL KPL 2018 Highlights.