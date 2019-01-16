Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jan 9, 2019
Venue: Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay
Toss: Namibia Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: E Haynes, W Prinsloo
Match Result: Zimbabwe Women won by 69 runs
Player of the Match:
Check here for Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard:
|Zimbabwe Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|+M Mupachikwa
|not out
|75
|63
|10
|–
|119.05
|P Marange
|c Y Khan b Shihepo
|0
|7
|–
|–
|0.00
|CS Mugeri
|b Kejarukua
|16
|14
|2
|–
|114.29
|*MA Musonda
|not out
|45
|39
|4
|–
|115.38
|SM Mayers
|did not bat
|AC Mushangwe
|did not bat
|C Chatonzwa
|did not bat
|E Tshuma
|did not bat
|L Phiri
|did not bat
|N Sibanda
|did not bat
|C Mzembe
|did not bat
|Extras
|(3 nb, 11 w)
|14
|Total
|(2 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|150
|Fall of wickets:
|1-18 (Marange), 2-43 (Mugeri)
|Namibia Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Shihepo
|2
|0
|18
|1
|–
|1
|12.00
|9.00
|Wittmann
|4
|0
|27
|0
|3
|–
|–
|6.75
|Diergaardt
|4
|0
|24
|0
|3
|–
|–
|6.00
|Kejarukua
|2
|0
|19
|1
|3
|1
|12.00
|9.50
|Kauripeke
|3
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.33
|R Khan
|1
|0
|12
|0
|1
|–
|–
|12.00
|Venter
|1
|0
|10
|0
|–
|1
|–
|10.00
|Hamunyela
|3
|0
|24
|0
|–
|–
|–
|8.00
|Namibia Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|A van der Merwe
|c Sibanda b Mzembe
|28
|38
|2
|–
|73.68
|R Venter
|c Mzembe b Mushangwe
|1
|2
|–
|–
|50.00
|*Y Khan
|b Chatonzwa
|17
|30
|1
|–
|56.67
|JA Diergaardt
|c Tshuma b Mzembe
|7
|11
|1
|–
|63.64
|+K Green
|run out (Phiri)
|1
|6
|–
|–
|16.67
|SA Wittmann
|st Mupachikwa b Mushangwe
|16
|17
|2
|–
|94.12
|R Khan
|c Mugeri b Phiri
|1
|4
|–
|–
|25.00
|EU Kejarukua
|not out
|4
|11
|–
|–
|36.36
|V Hamunyela
|c and b Mushangwe
|0
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|SN Shihepo
|did not bat
|C Kauripeke
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 nb, 5 w)
|6
|Total
|(8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|81
|Fall of wickets:
|1-8 (Venter), 2-44 (van der Merwe), 3-55 (Y Khan), 4-57 (Green), 5-63 (Diergaardt), 6-71 (R Khan), 7-81 (Wittmann), 8-81 (Hamunyela, 20 ov)
|Zimbabwe Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Sibanda
|2
|0
|14
|0
|–
|–
|–
|7.00
|Mushangwe
|4
|0
|9
|3
|1
|–
|8.00
|2.25
|Marange
|4
|0
|14
|0
|1
|–
|–
|3.50
|Chatonzwa
|4
|0
|19
|1
|1
|1
|24.00
|4.75
|Mzembe
|4
|0
|17
|2
|1
|–
|12.00
|4.25
|Phiri
|2
|0
|8
|1
|1
|–
|12.00
|4.00
