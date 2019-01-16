Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard | Nam W vs Zim W 2019 Live Score | Jan 9

Related Link: Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019 Fixtures

Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Live Scores : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 at the Sparta Cricket Club Ground in Walvis Bay. Follow here Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard and check out Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Live Scores. This is the 4th T20 of Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20, then you can always get the Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 live streaming and may be even the Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019 and also for the Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 live scores.

Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard | Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 9, 2019

Venue: Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay

Toss: Namibia Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: E Haynes, W Prinsloo

Match Result: Zimbabwe Women won by 69 runs

Player of the Match:

Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Live Scores | Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard:

Zimbabwe Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate +M Mupachikwa not out 75 63 10 – 119.05 P Marange c Y Khan b Shihepo 0 7 – – 0.00 CS Mugeri b Kejarukua 16 14 2 – 114.29 *MA Musonda not out 45 39 4 – 115.38 SM Mayers did not bat AC Mushangwe did not bat C Chatonzwa did not bat E Tshuma did not bat L Phiri did not bat N Sibanda did not bat C Mzembe did not bat Extras (3 nb, 11 w) 14 Total (2 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Marange), 2-43 (Mugeri)

Namibia Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Shihepo 2 0 18 1 – 1 12.00 9.00 Wittmann 4 0 27 0 3 – – 6.75 Diergaardt 4 0 24 0 3 – – 6.00 Kejarukua 2 0 19 1 3 1 12.00 9.50 Kauripeke 3 0 16 0 – – – 5.33 R Khan 1 0 12 0 1 – – 12.00 Venter 1 0 10 0 – 1 – 10.00 Hamunyela 3 0 24 0 – – – 8.00

Namibia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate A van der Merwe c Sibanda b Mzembe 28 38 2 – 73.68 R Venter c Mzembe b Mushangwe 1 2 – – 50.00 *Y Khan b Chatonzwa 17 30 1 – 56.67 JA Diergaardt c Tshuma b Mzembe 7 11 1 – 63.64 +K Green run out (Phiri) 1 6 – – 16.67 SA Wittmann st Mupachikwa b Mushangwe 16 17 2 – 94.12 R Khan c Mugeri b Phiri 1 4 – – 25.00 EU Kejarukua not out 4 11 – – 36.36 V Hamunyela c and b Mushangwe 0 2 – – 0.00 SN Shihepo did not bat C Kauripeke did not bat Extras (1 nb, 5 w) 6 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 81 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Venter), 2-44 (van der Merwe), 3-55 (Y Khan), 4-57 (Green), 5-63 (Diergaardt), 6-71 (R Khan), 7-81 (Wittmann), 8-81 (Hamunyela, 20 ov)

Zimbabwe Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Sibanda 2 0 14 0 – – – 7.00 Mushangwe 4 0 9 3 1 – 8.00 2.25 Marange 4 0 14 0 1 – – 3.50 Chatonzwa 4 0 19 1 1 1 24.00 4.75 Mzembe 4 0 17 2 1 – 12.00 4.25 Phiri 2 0 8 1 1 – 12.00 4.00

Thank you for visiting our post on the Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Live Scores.