Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard | Nam W vs Zim W 2019 Live Score | Jan 9

Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Scorecard | Nam W vs Zim W 4th T20 Match Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 9, 2019
Venue: Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay
Toss: Namibia Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: E Haynes, W Prinsloo
Match Result: Zimbabwe Women won by 69 runs
Zimbabwe Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
+M Mupachikwa not out 75 63 10 119.05
P Marange c Y Khan b Shihepo 0 7 0.00
CS Mugeri b Kejarukua 16 14 2 114.29
*MA Musonda not out 45 39 4 115.38
SM Mayers did not bat
AC Mushangwe did not bat
C Chatonzwa did not bat
E Tshuma did not bat
L Phiri did not bat
N Sibanda did not bat
C Mzembe did not bat
Extras (3 nb, 11 w) 14
Total (2 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 150
Fall of wickets:
1-18 (Marange), 2-43 (Mugeri)

 

Namibia Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Shihepo 2 0 18 1 1 12.00 9.00
Wittmann 4 0 27 0 3 6.75
Diergaardt 4 0 24 0 3 6.00
Kejarukua 2 0 19 1 3 1 12.00 9.50
Kauripeke 3 0 16 0 5.33
R Khan 1 0 12 0 1 12.00
Venter 1 0 10 0 1 10.00
Hamunyela 3 0 24 0 8.00

 

Namibia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
A van der Merwe c Sibanda b Mzembe 28 38 2 73.68
R Venter c Mzembe b Mushangwe 1 2 50.00
*Y Khan b Chatonzwa 17 30 1 56.67
JA Diergaardt c Tshuma b Mzembe 7 11 1 63.64
+K Green run out (Phiri) 1 6 16.67
SA Wittmann st Mupachikwa b Mushangwe 16 17 2 94.12
R Khan c Mugeri b Phiri 1 4 25.00
EU Kejarukua not out 4 11 36.36
V Hamunyela c and b Mushangwe 0 2 0.00
SN Shihepo did not bat
C Kauripeke did not bat
Extras (1 nb, 5 w) 6
Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 81
Fall of wickets:
1-8 (Venter), 2-44 (van der Merwe), 3-55 (Y Khan), 4-57 (Green), 5-63 (Diergaardt), 6-71 (R Khan), 7-81 (Wittmann), 8-81 (Hamunyela, 20 ov)

 

Zimbabwe Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Sibanda 2 0 14 0 7.00
Mushangwe 4 0 9 3 1 8.00 2.25
Marange 4 0 14 0 1 3.50
Chatonzwa 4 0 19 1 1 1 24.00 4.75
Mzembe 4 0 17 2 1 12.00 4.25
Phiri 2 0 8 1 1 12.00 4.00

