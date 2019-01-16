Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Jan 10, 2019
Venue: Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay
Toss: Namibia Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Not Known
Match Result: Zimbabwe Women won by 9 wickets
Player of the Match: Not Known
|Namibia Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|A van der Merwe
|c Tshuma b Mutasa
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|R Venter
|run out (Mupachikwa)
|9
|19
|–
|–
|47.37
|*Y Khan
|b Mutasa
|2
|9
|–
|–
|22.22
|JA Diergaardt
|c Phiri b Marange
|4
|15
|–
|–
|26.67
|SA Wittmann
|b Marange
|21
|29
|2
|–
|72.41
|+K Green
|c Marange b Mutasa
|12
|34
|–
|–
|35.29
|W Mwatile
|lbw b Marange
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|R Khan
|st Tshuma b Mushangwe
|1
|5
|–
|–
|20.00
|S Namusha
|run out (Mutasa)
|3
|5
|–
|–
|60.00
|C Kauripeke
|b Mutasa
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|SN Shihepo
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|Extras
|(2 b, 1 lb, 5 w)
|8
|Total
|(all out, 20 overs)
|60
|Fall of wickets:
|1-0 (van der Merwe), 2-4 (Y Khan), 3-18 (Diergaardt), 4-18 (Venter), 5-55 (Wittmann), 6-55 (Mwatile), 7-57 (R Khan), 8-59 (Green), 9-60 (Kauripeke), 10-60 (Namusha, 20 ov)
|Zimbabwe Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Mutasa
|4
|0
|9
|4
|–
|–
|6.00
|2.25
|Mushangwe
|4
|0
|9
|1
|1
|–
|24.00
|2.25
|Mzembe
|4
|0
|12
|0
|3
|–
|–
|3.00
|Marange
|4
|1
|5
|3
|–
|–
|8.00
|1.25
|Phiri
|2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|–
|–
|5.50
|Chatonzwa
|2
|0
|11
|0
|–
|–
|–
|5.50
|Zimbabwe Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|M Mupachikwa
|c Mwatile b Namusha
|4
|9
|–
|–
|44.44
|P Marange
|not out
|32
|31
|4
|–
|103.23
|CS Mugeri
|not out
|13
|17
|–
|–
|76.47
|C Chatonzwa
|did not bat
|SM Mayers
|did not bat
|AC Mushangwe
|did not bat
|*MA Musonda
|did not bat
|N Mutasa
|did not bat
|C Mzembe
|did not bat
|+E Tshuma
|did not bat
|L Phiri
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 lb, 11 w)
|12
|Total
|(1 wicket, 9.3 overs)
|61
|Fall of wickets:
|1-16 (Mupachikwa)
|Namibia Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Shihepo
|1
|0
|10
|0
|3
|–
|–
|10.00
|Diergaardt
|4
|0
|21
|0
|1
|–
|–
|5.25
|Namusha
|3.3
|0
|22
|1
|4
|–
|21.00
|6.29
|Kauripeke
|1
|0
|7
|0
|1
|–
|–
|7.00
