Nam W vs Zim W 5th T20 Scorecard | Nam W vs Zim W 2019 Live Score | Jan 10

Match Date: Jan 10, 2019

Venue: Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay

Toss: Namibia Women won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Not Known

Match Result: Zimbabwe Women won by 9 wickets

Player of the Match: Not Known

Namibia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate A van der Merwe c Tshuma b Mutasa 0 1 – – 0.00 R Venter run out (Mupachikwa) 9 19 – – 47.37 *Y Khan b Mutasa 2 9 – – 22.22 JA Diergaardt c Phiri b Marange 4 15 – – 26.67 SA Wittmann b Marange 21 29 2 – 72.41 +K Green c Marange b Mutasa 12 34 – – 35.29 W Mwatile lbw b Marange 0 1 – – 0.00 R Khan st Tshuma b Mushangwe 1 5 – – 20.00 S Namusha run out (Mutasa) 3 5 – – 60.00 C Kauripeke b Mutasa 0 1 – – 0.00 SN Shihepo not out 0 1 – – 0.00 Extras (2 b, 1 lb, 5 w) 8 Total (all out, 20 overs) 60 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (van der Merwe), 2-4 (Y Khan), 3-18 (Diergaardt), 4-18 (Venter), 5-55 (Wittmann), 6-55 (Mwatile), 7-57 (R Khan), 8-59 (Green), 9-60 (Kauripeke), 10-60 (Namusha, 20 ov)

Zimbabwe Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Mutasa 4 0 9 4 – – 6.00 2.25 Mushangwe 4 0 9 1 1 – 24.00 2.25 Mzembe 4 0 12 0 3 – – 3.00 Marange 4 1 5 3 – – 8.00 1.25 Phiri 2 0 11 0 1 – – 5.50 Chatonzwa 2 0 11 0 – – – 5.50

Zimbabwe Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate M Mupachikwa c Mwatile b Namusha 4 9 – – 44.44 P Marange not out 32 31 4 – 103.23 CS Mugeri not out 13 17 – – 76.47 C Chatonzwa did not bat SM Mayers did not bat AC Mushangwe did not bat *MA Musonda did not bat N Mutasa did not bat C Mzembe did not bat +E Tshuma did not bat L Phiri did not bat Extras (1 lb, 11 w) 12 Total (1 wicket, 9.3 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Mupachikwa)

Namibia Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Shihepo 1 0 10 0 3 – – 10.00 Diergaardt 4 0 21 0 1 – – 5.25 Namusha 3.3 0 22 1 4 – 21.00 6.29 Kauripeke 1 0 7 0 1 – – 7.00

