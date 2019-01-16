website statistics

Nam W vs Zim W 5th T20 Scorecard | Nam W vs Zim W 2019 Live Score | Jan 10

January 16, 2019 | Filed under: Namibia,Zimbabwe,Zimbabwe Women Tour of Namibia 2019 | Posted by:
Match Date: Jan 10, 2019
Venue: Sparta Cricket Club Ground, Walvis Bay
Toss: Namibia Women won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Not Known
Match Result: Zimbabwe Women won by 9 wickets
Player of the Match: Not Known

| Nam W vs Zim W 5th T20 Match Scorecard

Check here for Nam W vs Zim W 5th T20 Scorecard:

Namibia Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
A van der Merwe c Tshuma b Mutasa 0 1 0.00
R Venter run out (Mupachikwa) 9 19 47.37
*Y Khan b Mutasa 2 9 22.22
JA Diergaardt c Phiri b Marange 4 15 26.67
SA Wittmann b Marange 21 29 2 72.41
+K Green c Marange b Mutasa 12 34 35.29
W Mwatile lbw b Marange 0 1 0.00
R Khan st Tshuma b Mushangwe 1 5 20.00
S Namusha run out (Mutasa) 3 5 60.00
C Kauripeke b Mutasa 0 1 0.00
SN Shihepo not out 0 1 0.00
Extras (2 b, 1 lb, 5 w) 8
Total (all out, 20 overs) 60
Fall of wickets:
1-0 (van der Merwe), 2-4 (Y Khan), 3-18 (Diergaardt), 4-18 (Venter), 5-55 (Wittmann), 6-55 (Mwatile), 7-57 (R Khan), 8-59 (Green), 9-60 (Kauripeke), 10-60 (Namusha, 20 ov)

 

Zimbabwe Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Mutasa 4 0 9 4 6.00 2.25
Mushangwe 4 0 9 1 1 24.00 2.25
Mzembe 4 0 12 0 3 3.00
Marange 4 1 5 3 8.00 1.25
Phiri 2 0 11 0 1 5.50
Chatonzwa 2 0 11 0 5.50

 

Zimbabwe Women innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate
M Mupachikwa c Mwatile b Namusha 4 9 44.44
P Marange not out 32 31 4 103.23
CS Mugeri not out 13 17 76.47
C Chatonzwa did not bat
SM Mayers did not bat
AC Mushangwe did not bat
*MA Musonda did not bat
N Mutasa did not bat
C Mzembe did not bat
+E Tshuma did not bat
L Phiri did not bat
Extras (1 lb, 11 w) 12
Total (1 wicket, 9.3 overs) 61
Fall of wickets:
1-16 (Mupachikwa)

 

Namibia Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ
Shihepo 1 0 10 0 3 10.00
Diergaardt 4 0 21 0 1 5.25
Namusha 3.3 0 22 1 4 21.00 6.29
Kauripeke 1 0 7 0 1 7.00

