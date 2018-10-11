Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard | Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Live Score Oct 7

Match Date: Oct 7, 2018

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Toss: Paktia Royals won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Bismillah Shinwari (Afghanistan), Farooq Khan (Afghanistan)

Match Result: Paktia Royals won by 21 runs

Man of the Match: BCJ Cutting

Paktia Royals innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S-Rate *+Mohammad Shahzad run out (Hashmatullah Shahidi) 53 31 7 2 170.97 Ihsanullah Janat lbw b Mujeeb Zadran 11 6 1 1 183.33 CS Delport b Zahir Khan 35 22 5 1 159.09 Sikandar Raza b Zahir Khan 8 9 – 1 88.89 Samiullah Shenwari not out 38 25 2 3 152.00 Shahid Afridi c Cutting b McClenaghan 19 18 2 1 105.56 Sharafuddin Ashraf b Cutting 11 7 – 1 157.14 Azmatullah Omarzai c Shafiqullah Shinwari b Cutting 0 1 – – 0.00 I Udana b Cutting 0 1 – – 0.00 Zia-ur-Rehman did not bat Yousuf Zazai did not bat Extras (4 b, 1 lb, 4 w) 9 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 184 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Ihsanullah Janat, 1.5 ov), 2-99 (Delport, 9.4 ov), 3-100 (Mohammad Shahzad, 10.3 ov), 4-115 (Sikandar Raza, 12.1 ov), 5-157 (Shahid Afridi, 16.5 ov), 6-183 (Sharafuddin Ashraf, 19.3 ov), 7-183 (Azmatullah Omarzai, 19.4 ov), 8-184 (Udana, 20 ov)

Nangarhar Leopards bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ McClenaghan 4 0 37 1 3 – 24.00 9.25 Mujeeb Zadran 4 0 37 1 1 – 24.00 9.25 Naveen-ul-Haq 3 0 48 0 – – – 16.00 Cutting 4 0 25 3 – – 8.00 6.25 Zahir Khan 4 0 22 2 – – 12.00 5.50 Rahmat Shah 1 0 10 0 – – – 10.00

Nangarhar Leopards innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S-Rate Najeeb Tarakai b Shahid Afridi 12 14 2 – 85.71 J Charles b Udana 1 2 – – 50.00 AP Devcich lbw b Udana 8 6 – 1 133.33 Rahmat Shah b Sharafuddin Ashraf 7 12 – – 58.33 Hashmatullah Shahidi not out 49 36 4 2 136.11 +Shafiqullah Shinwari lbw b Zia-ur-Rehman 10 11 1 – 90.91 *BCJ Cutting hit wkt b Yousuf Zazai 71 39 5 6 182.05 MJ McClenaghan not out 0 1 – – 0.00 Naveen-ul-Haq did not bat Mujeeb Zadran did not bat Zahir Khan did not bat Extras (1 lb, 1 nb, 3 w) 5 Total (6 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Charles, 0.4 ov), 2-17 (Devcich, 2.2 ov), 3-30 (Rahmat Shah, 5.1 ov), 4-38 (Najeeb Tarakai, 6.3 ov), 5-51 (Shafiqullah Shinwari, 9.1 ov), 6-163 (Cutting, 19.5 ov)

Paktia Royals bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Udana 4 0 28 2 1 – 12.00 7.00 Yousuf Zazai 4 0 47 1 2 – 24.00 11.75 Sharafuddin Ashraf 4 0 34 1 – – 24.00 8.50 Shahid Afridi 4 0 24 1 – 1 24.00 6.00 Zia-ur-Rehman 4 0 29 1 – – 24.00 7.25

Nangarhar Leopards 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Andre Russell, Andre Fletcher, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Mitchell McClenaghan, Johnson Charles, Anton Devcich, Rahmat Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Imran Janat , Khaiber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fazal Haque, Nasratullah

Paktia Panthers 2018 Squad for Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Yamin Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Samiullah Shenwari, Ihsanullah Janat, Yousuf Zazai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Shahid Afridi, Calum MacLeod, Cameron Delport, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Shahzad (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Rahman

