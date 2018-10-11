Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Schedule
Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers Live Scores : Check out Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers, NL vs PP – Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018. This Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Match 4 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah.
The Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 21:30 IST which is 20:00 local time. We bring you here Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the NL vs PP Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Highlights after the match.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers Afghanistan Premier League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers live streaming, after the match Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers highlights and also for the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 highlights.
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers live scores that is the Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers live score and live cricket commentary of Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers 2018 cricket match played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah on Oct 7, 2018.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers highlights in addition to the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the NL vs PP Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Highlights and all the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 highlights online.
Match Date: Oct 7, 2018
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
Toss: Paktia Royals won the toss and chose to bat
Umpires: Bismillah Shinwari (Afghanistan), Farooq Khan (Afghanistan)
Match Result: Paktia Royals won by 21 runs
Man of the Match: BCJ Cutting
Check out the below Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers scorecard:
|Paktia Royals innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|*+Mohammad Shahzad
|run out (Hashmatullah Shahidi)
|53
|31
|7
|2
|170.97
|Ihsanullah Janat
|lbw b Mujeeb Zadran
|11
|6
|1
|1
|183.33
|CS Delport
|b Zahir Khan
|35
|22
|5
|1
|159.09
|Sikandar Raza
|b Zahir Khan
|8
|9
|–
|1
|88.89
|Samiullah Shenwari
|not out
|38
|25
|2
|3
|152.00
|Shahid Afridi
|c Cutting b McClenaghan
|19
|18
|2
|1
|105.56
|Sharafuddin Ashraf
|b Cutting
|11
|7
|–
|1
|157.14
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|c Shafiqullah Shinwari b Cutting
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|I Udana
|b Cutting
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|Zia-ur-Rehman
|did not bat
|Yousuf Zazai
|did not bat
|Extras
|(4 b, 1 lb, 4 w)
|9
|Total
|(8 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|184
|Fall of wickets:
|1-19 (Ihsanullah Janat, 1.5 ov), 2-99 (Delport, 9.4 ov), 3-100 (Mohammad Shahzad, 10.3 ov), 4-115 (Sikandar Raza, 12.1 ov), 5-157 (Shahid Afridi, 16.5 ov), 6-183 (Sharafuddin Ashraf, 19.3 ov), 7-183 (Azmatullah Omarzai, 19.4 ov), 8-184 (Udana, 20 ov)
|Nangarhar Leopards bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|McClenaghan
|4
|0
|37
|1
|3
|–
|24.00
|9.25
|Mujeeb Zadran
|4
|0
|37
|1
|1
|–
|24.00
|9.25
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|3
|0
|48
|0
|–
|–
|–
|16.00
|Cutting
|4
|0
|25
|3
|–
|–
|8.00
|6.25
|Zahir Khan
|4
|0
|22
|2
|–
|–
|12.00
|5.50
|Rahmat Shah
|1
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|–
|10.00
|Nangarhar Leopards innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|Najeeb Tarakai
|b Shahid Afridi
|12
|14
|2
|–
|85.71
|J Charles
|b Udana
|1
|2
|–
|–
|50.00
|AP Devcich
|lbw b Udana
|8
|6
|–
|1
|133.33
|Rahmat Shah
|b Sharafuddin Ashraf
|7
|12
|–
|–
|58.33
|Hashmatullah Shahidi
|not out
|49
|36
|4
|2
|136.11
|+Shafiqullah Shinwari
|lbw b Zia-ur-Rehman
|10
|11
|1
|–
|90.91
|*BCJ Cutting
|hit wkt b Yousuf Zazai
|71
|39
|5
|6
|182.05
|MJ McClenaghan
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|0.00
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|did not bat
|Mujeeb Zadran
|did not bat
|Zahir Khan
|did not bat
|Extras
|(1 lb, 1 nb, 3 w)
|5
|Total
|(6 wickets, innings closed, 20 overs)
|163
|Fall of wickets:
|1-4 (Charles, 0.4 ov), 2-17 (Devcich, 2.2 ov), 3-30 (Rahmat Shah, 5.1 ov), 4-38 (Najeeb Tarakai, 6.3 ov), 5-51 (Shafiqullah Shinwari, 9.1 ov), 6-163 (Cutting, 19.5 ov)
|Paktia Royals bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Udana
|4
|0
|28
|2
|1
|–
|12.00
|7.00
|Yousuf Zazai
|4
|0
|47
|1
|2
|–
|24.00
|11.75
|Sharafuddin Ashraf
|4
|0
|34
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|8.50
|Shahid Afridi
|4
|0
|24
|1
|–
|1
|24.00
|6.00
|Zia-ur-Rehman
|4
|0
|29
|1
|–
|–
|24.00
|7.25
Andre Russell, Andre Fletcher, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Cutting, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najeeb Tarakai, Mitchell McClenaghan, Johnson Charles, Anton Devcich, Rahmat Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Imran Janat , Khaiber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fazal Haque, Nasratullah
Yamin Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Samiullah Shenwari, Ihsanullah Janat, Yousuf Zazai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Shahid Afridi, Calum MacLeod, Cameron Delport, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Shahzad (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Rahman
Thank you for visiting our website for the Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers Live Scores, and the Nangarhar Leopards vs Paktia Panthers Live Scorecard of the Afghanistan Premier League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the NL vs PP 2018 Highlights.