Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Scorecard | Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018 | Ned vs Nep 2018

Related Link: Nepal tour of Netherlands 2018 Schedule

Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Scorecard : Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI of the Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018 at Amstelveen. Follow here Ned vs Nep 1st ODI live scores and check out Ned vs Nep 1st ODI highlights to know the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI highlights. This is the 1st ODI of Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI, then you can always get the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI live scores and may be even the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI highlights later on. Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for extensive coverage of Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018 as part of Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018 and also for the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI scorecard.

Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Scorecard | Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018 | Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 1, 2018

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Live Scores | Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Scorecard

Check here for Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Scorecard :

Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Squads | Netherlands vs Nepal – Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018

Netherlands Squad for Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018

Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi (Wicket Keeper), Stephan Myburgh, Daniel ter Braak, Michael Rippon, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (Captain), Hidde Overdijk, Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Ben Cooper, Paul van Meekeren

Nepal Squad for Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018

Anil Sah, Gyanendra Malla, Paras Khadka (Captain), Subash Khakurel (Wicket Keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Basant Regmi, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sharad Vesawkar, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rohit Kumar, Shakti Gauchan, Lalit Bhandari

Thank you for visiting our post on the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI Live Scores. Make sure you watch the Ned vs Nep 1st ODI highlights online to relive the cricketing action of the Nepal Tour of Netherlands 2018.