Ned vs UAE Live Score | ICC WCQ 2018 Score | Ned vs UAE at Harare (Mar 8, 2018)

Related Links : ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Schedule

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score : Follow this post for Ned vs UAE Live Score of the Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 played at Harare on Mar 8, 2018.

Ned vs UAE Live Scorecard – Get full details of the Ned vs UAE match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 through the Ned vs UAE Scorecard presented to you at OyeCricket.com.

Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates ICC WCQ 2018 match is the Match 9, Group A of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Catch up with the ball by ball Ned vs UAE Live Scorecard here.

Ned vs UAE Live Score | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Score

Match Date: Mar 8, 2018

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the Ned vs UAE Live Score and Ned vs UAE Scorecard below as part of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scores :

Scorecard of this match will be updated here shortly…

Ned vs UAE Squads | ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 Squads

Netherlands Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Peter Borren (Captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards (Wicket Keeper), Pieter Seelaar, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Sikander Zulfiqar, Shane Snater

United Arab Emirates Squad for ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018

Rohan Mustafa (Captain), Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabber (Wicket Keeper), Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Adnan Mufti, Amir Hayat, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Naveed, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Boota, Qadeer Ahmed, Ashfaq Ahmed

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com for following the Ned vs UAE Live Score and the Ned vs UAE Scorecard of the Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018. Keep following OyeCricket.com for the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 live scores and ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 scorecards.