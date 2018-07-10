Ned W vs PNG W Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 10

Netherlands Women vs Papua New Guinea Women, Group A Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: July 8, 2018

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Netherlands Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Scorecard | Ned W vs PNG W Scorecard

Netherlands Women vs Papua New Guinea Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Netherlands Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers (Captain), Denise Hannema, Robine Rijke, Cher van Slobbe, Babette de Leede (Wicket Keeper), Esther Corder, Mariska Kornet, Jolien van Vliet, Caroline de Fouw, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Juliet Post, Lisa Klokgieters

Papua New Guinea Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Sibona Jimmy, Kopi John, Brenda Tau (Wicket Keeper), Pauke Siaka (Captain), Tanya Ruma, Kaia Arua, Veru Frank, Naoani Vare, Ravina Oa, Vicky Araa, Mairi Tom, Helen Buruka, Natasha Ambo, Isabel Toua

