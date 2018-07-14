Ned W vs UAE W Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 14

Netherlands Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: Jul 14, 2018

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Netherlands Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Scorecard | Ned W vs UAE W Scorecard

Netherlands Women vs United Arab Emirates Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Netherlands Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers (Captain), Denise Hannema, Robine Rijke, Cher van Slobbe, Babette de Leede (Wicket Keeper), Jolien van Vliet, Esther Corder, Mariska Kornet, Caroline de Fouw, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Juliet Post, Lisa Klokgieters

United Arab Emirates Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Chamani Seneviratna, Humaira Tasneem (Captain), Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit Oza, Heena Hotchandani, Judit Cleetus (Wicket Keeper), Namita Dsouza, Nisha Ali, Subha Srinivasan, Udeni Dona, Ishni Mananelage, Kavisha Egodage, Roopa Nagaraj, Neha Sharma

