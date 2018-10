Nep U19 vs UAE U19 Live Score | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018 | Oct 2

Nep U19 vs UAE U19 begins at 8:30 IST which is 9:00 local time.

Nep U19 vs UAE U19 Scorecard | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Oct 2, 2018

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

Toss: United Arab Emirates Under-19s won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Morshed Ali Khan, Tanvir Ahmed

Match Result: Nepal Under-19s won by 3 wickets

Player of the Match: RK Paudel

Nepal U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Live Scores

United Arab Emirates Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate *Fahad Nawaz c and b Yadav 83 95 140 5 3 87.37 Ansh Tandon c Paudel b Yadav 67 81 121 8 1 82.72 Ali Mirza c Jora b Sarraf 16 20 27 2 – 80.00 JF John lbw b Sarraf 15 18 30 2 – 83.33 A Sharafu st Sheikh b Tamang 9 20 28 1 – 45.00 B Adam c Airee b Rashid Khan 18 16 20 1 1 112.50 Syed Haider c and b Rashid Khan 12 16 27 – 1 75.00 +Wasi Shah not out 18 23 31 – – 78.26 Aryan Lakra c Airee b Dhakal 0 1 2 – – 0.00 KP Meiyappan not out 11 12 14 1 – 91.67 AW Benjamin did not bat Extras (9 lb, 2 nb, 8 w) 19 Total (8 wickets, innings closed, 50 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-159 (Ansh Tandon, 27.3 ov), 2-176 (Fahad Nawaz, 31.3 ov), 3-180 (Ali Mirza, 32.5 ov), 4-204 (John, 37.5 ov), 5-211 (Sharafu, 39.2 ov), 6-227 (Adam, 42.5 ov), 7-244 (Syed Haider, 45.6 ov), 8-247 (Aryan Lakra, 46.4 ov)

Nepal Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Yadav 10 1 51 2 4 2 30.00 5.10 Rashid Khan 10 0 51 2 2 – 30.00 5.10 Dhakal 10 0 43 1 1 – 60.00 4.30 Sarraf 10 1 43 2 – – 30.00 4.30 Paudel 3 0 15 0 1 – – 5.00 Tamang 7 0 56 1 – – 42.00 8.00

Nepal Under-19s innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate TR Das b Benjamin 6 11 14 1 – 54.55 R Gautam c Syed Haider b Benjamin 18 26 34 3 – 69.23 *+A Sheikh c and b Meiyappan 35 46 66 5 – 76.09 S Jora b Aryan Lakra 67 74 85 6 2 90.54 RK Paudel run out (Fahad Nawaz) 91 88 120 6 3 103.41 P Sarraf b Aryan Lakra 9 25 35 – – 36.00 A Airee c Wasi Shah b Fahad Nawaz 4 10 15 – – 40.00 Rashid Khan not out 27 14 32 – 3 192.86 NK Yadav not out 0 1 4 – – 0.00 S Tamang did not bat S Dhakal did not bat Extras (5 lb, 12 w) 17 Total (7 wickets, 49.1 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Das, 3.3 ov), 2-45 (Gautam, 7.5 ov), 3-104 (Sheikh, 19.6 ov), 4-153 (Jora, 29.5 ov), 5-198 (Sarraf, 39.5 ov), 6-214 (Airee, 43.3 ov), 7-267 (Paudel, 48.5 ov)

United Arab Emirates Under-19s bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Sharafu 6 0 53 0 8 – – 8.83 Benjamin 6 0 23 2 – – 18.00 3.83 Fahad Nawaz 10 0 54 1 – – 60.00 5.40 Meiyappan 10 0 42 1 1 – 60.00 4.20 Aryan Lakra 10 0 37 2 – – 30.00 3.70 Ali Mirza 7.1 0 60 0 2 – – 8.37

Nepal U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Squads | ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Nepal Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Rabindra Shahi, Ravi Kumar Sah, Asif Sheikh (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Kamal Singh, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal, Surya Tamang, Nandan Yadav, Rit Gautam, Trit Raj Das, Arun Airee

United Arab Emirates Under 19 Squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2018

Fahad Nawaz (Captain), Ansh Tandon, Ali Mirza, Figy John, Brandon Adam, Niel rohan lobo, Wasi Shah (Wicket Keeper), Alishan Sharafu, K Palaniapan Meiyappan, Deshan Chethyia, Aaron Benjamin, Brandon Martis, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ronak Panoly, Aryan Lakra

